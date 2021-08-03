UrduPoint.com

All Is Set To Mark Youm-e-Shuhada On Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 06:40 PM

All is set to mark Youm-e-Shuhada on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :All is set to mark Youm-e-Shuhada on August 4, to pay rich tributes to the services of police personnel who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sohail Khalid Tuesday said in a statement.

He said Quran Khawani would be held in police line Kohat and police contingents led by officers would visit the graves of Shuhada to pay homage and floral wreath.

A police contingent led by regional police officer Kohat and other high officers would visit mausoleum of SSP Malik Saad Shaheed in Kohat.

Malik Saad was the capital city police officer who martyred in a suicide blast near Qissa Khawani Bazaar in Peshawar on January 27, 2007, while observing his duty on the 7th Muharram's mourning procession.

He said police contingents would also visit the houses of Shuhada to meet their families.

The DPO said separate facilitation desk had been set up to facilitate the families of 79 martyrs of Kohat police to resolve their problems.

He said police would look after the families of martyrs and their supreme sacrifices would be remembered forever.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Martyrs Shaheed Visit Suicide Kohat January August All Muharram

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy fines 148 businesses for failing to ..

Dubai Economy fines 148 businesses for failing to register Beneficial Owner data

44 minutes ago
 Digital School, mEducation Alliance cooperate to i ..

Digital School, mEducation Alliance cooperate to implement e-learning solutions ..

44 minutes ago
 PIA and HBL partner to bring exclusive discounts t ..

PIA and HBL partner to bring exclusive discounts to their customers

58 minutes ago
 Dubai CommerCity begins operations unfolding new e ..

Dubai CommerCity begins operations unfolding new era for global e-commerce

59 minutes ago
 Emirates announces interline partnership with Mexi ..

Emirates announces interline partnership with Mexico&#039;s Aeromar

60 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Bahrain discuss bilater ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Bahrain discuss bilateral ties, cooperation

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.