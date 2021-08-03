All is set to mark Youm-e-Shuhada on Wednesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :All is set to mark Youm-e-Shuhada on August 4, to pay rich tributes to the services of police personnel who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sohail Khalid Tuesday said in a statement.

He said Quran Khawani would be held in police line Kohat and police contingents led by officers would visit the graves of Shuhada to pay homage and floral wreath.

A police contingent led by regional police officer Kohat and other high officers would visit mausoleum of SSP Malik Saad Shaheed in Kohat.

Malik Saad was the capital city police officer who martyred in a suicide blast near Qissa Khawani Bazaar in Peshawar on January 27, 2007, while observing his duty on the 7th Muharram's mourning procession.

He said police contingents would also visit the houses of Shuhada to meet their families.

The DPO said separate facilitation desk had been set up to facilitate the families of 79 martyrs of Kohat police to resolve their problems.

He said police would look after the families of martyrs and their supreme sacrifices would be remembered forever.