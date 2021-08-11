UrduPoint.com

All Issues Can Be Resolved By Following Principles Of Quaid-e-Azam: Minister

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 04:45 PM

All issues can be resolved by following principles of Quaid-e-Azam: minister

Provincial Minister for Culture and Colonies Mian Khayal Ahmed Kastro has said all issues can be resovled by following the golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Culture and Colonies Mian Khayal Ahmed Kastro has said all issues can be resovled by following the golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Talking to APP, he said Quaid-e-Azam and his companions achieved Pakistan after great struggle and:" We must forge unity among our ranks to defend the homeland at all fronts".

He said the nation must follow the principles of Quaid-e-Azam especially unity, faith and discipline to overcome problems, adding that :" Our elders under enthusiastic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah presented unprecedented sacrifices and got a separate homeland.

Now it is our responsibility to celebrate the Independence Day in a dignified manner and make our homeland prosperous and developed country in the world." He said:" The Independence Day reminds us democratic struggle of our forefathers for a safe, secured and separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent where now we are living our lives with complete freedom according to religious, cultural and social values.""We should work together for national progress and prosperity," he said and added that "We mustreaffirm our commitment to serve helpless people of the society."

Related Topics

Pakistan World Muhammad Ali Jinnah Progress Independence Gold Muslim All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Infrastructure of Industrial Estate Larkana being ..

Infrastructure of Industrial Estate Larkana being developed at Rs 1366m: Minster ..

2 minutes ago
 ICP plans various programs for Independence Day

ICP plans various programs for Independence Day

2 minutes ago
 Code of ethics to be implemented strictly during M ..

Code of ethics to be implemented strictly during Muharram: minister

6 minutes ago
 Over 500 cages to be operational under PM agricult ..

Over 500 cages to be operational under PM agriculture program by year next

6 minutes ago
 Reopening of Ganesh temple signified incumbent Go ..

Reopening of Ganesh temple signified incumbent Government's policy to prioritis ..

6 minutes ago
 Administration identifies 28 areas across distric ..

Administration identifies 28 areas across district with potential COVID-19 hots ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.