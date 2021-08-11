All issues can be resolved by following principles of Quaid-e-Azam: minister

Provincial Minister for Culture and Colonies Mian Khayal Ahmed Kastro has said all issues can be resovled by following the golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Culture and Colonies Mian Khayal Ahmed Kastro has said all issues can be resovled by following the golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Talking to APP, he said Quaid-e-Azam and his companions achieved Pakistan after great struggle and:" We must forge unity among our ranks to defend the homeland at all fronts".

He said the nation must follow the principles of Quaid-e-Azam especially unity, faith and discipline to overcome problems, adding that :" Our elders under enthusiastic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah presented unprecedented sacrifices and got a separate homeland.

Now it is our responsibility to celebrate the Independence Day in a dignified manner and make our homeland prosperous and developed country in the world." He said:" The Independence Day reminds us democratic struggle of our forefathers for a safe, secured and separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent where now we are living our lives with complete freedom according to religious, cultural and social values.""We should work together for national progress and prosperity," he said and added that "We mustreaffirm our commitment to serve helpless people of the society."