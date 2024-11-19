All Issues Of Karachi Metropolitan University To Be Resolved: Mayor Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the dream of Karachi Metropolitan University was envisioned by the people of Karachi, and the Pakistan People’s Party promised to make it a reality and now we have fulfilled this promise by granting Karachi Medical and Dental College university status and all issues of this university will be resolved.
He made these remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a ceremony held on Tuesday at Karachi Metropolitan University, where scholarships were distributed to fifty students.
The Vice Chancellor of Karachi Metropolitan University, Professor Wasim Qazi, Registrar Mahmood Khan, and faculty members were also present at the event.
Barrister Murtaza Wahab further stated that today's event was dedicated to Iqbal Day. Allama Iqbal had dreamed of an independent nation, but dreams do not materialize without hard work. When Allah blessed him with the opportunity to lead the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation for the first time, the students of this college came to him and asked for help to get university status for their institution.
He said that the dream of making this college a university was not conceived in 2021; the administration had been working towards it for a long time, and it was the PPP that granted Karachi Medical and Dental College university status.
He added that institutions are established, but they often fail to function properly. Former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had established Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, but we have not been able to operate it effectively. It is the responsibility of the teachers, staff, and students at Karachi Metropolitan University to take ownership of this institution and work towards improving it.
Earlier, in his welcoming address, the Vice Chancellor of Karachi Metropolitan University, Dr Wasim Qazi, expressed his happiness at welcoming the mayor to the university.
He acknowledged that it was Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab who facilitated the elevation of Karachi Medical and Dental College to Karachi Metropolitan University. Additionally, a nursing college will be established at the university.
Dr Qazi emphasized the need to enhance international connections to raise the university's standards. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) will soon be signed between KMC and Karachi Metropolitan University, which will include the construction of an international-level gymnasium for students.
Furthermore, the Mayor is also planning to establish a girls' common room, which will be named after Mayor Murtaza Wahab's late mother, Fauzia Wahab.
