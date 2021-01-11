UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Issues Of Media Workers To Be Resolved On Priority Basis: Ajmal Cheema

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 09:30 PM

All issues of media workers to be resolved on priority basis: Ajmal Cheema

Punjab Minister for Chief Minister Inspection Team Muhammad Ajmal Cheema on Monday said that problems of media workers would be resolved on top priority basis

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Chief Minister Inspection Team Muhammad Ajmal Cheema on Monday said that problems of media workers would be resolved on top priority basis.

He was talking to the newly elected office bearers of Faisalabad Press Club (FPC) during his visit to the club. Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan and senior journalists were also present on the occasion.

The minister said since media played a pivotal role in shaping public perceptions and opinions so journalists should perform their duties with ultimate responsibility.

Responding to the demands for Journalist Housing Colony and Health Cards, he assured the office bearers that all the related issues would also be resolved on priority basis.

On the occasion, Commissioner appreciated the role of media in Faisalabad, and said that journalists had always played their role in resolving the issues of people and the city as well. He congratulated the newly elected body of the Press Club and assured to resolve their issues on priority basis.

Earlier, President FPC along with other office bearers welcomed the guests and highlighted the issues confronted by the journalist community of Faisalabad.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chief Minister Punjab Visit Media All Top Housing

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Iraq review promot ..

3 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Liberian President discuss stre ..

3 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash highlights IPU’s role in ensuring s ..

18 minutes ago

Emirates expands its operations in the Americas

33 minutes ago

WAM Feature: ‘62 years into fishing, I want to e ..

33 minutes ago

Political jitters push US stocks lower at open

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.