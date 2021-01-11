All issues of media workers to be resolved on priority basis: Ajmal Cheema

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Chief Minister Inspection Team Muhammad Ajmal Cheema on Monday said that problems of media workers would be resolved on top priority basis.

He was talking to the newly elected office bearers of Faisalabad Press Club (FPC) during his visit to the club. Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan and senior journalists were also present on the occasion.

The minister said since media played a pivotal role in shaping public perceptions and opinions so journalists should perform their duties with ultimate responsibility.

Responding to the demands for Journalist Housing Colony and Health Cards, he assured the office bearers that all the related issues would also be resolved on priority basis.

On the occasion, Commissioner appreciated the role of media in Faisalabad, and said that journalists had always played their role in resolving the issues of people and the city as well. He congratulated the newly elected body of the Press Club and assured to resolve their issues on priority basis.

Earlier, President FPC along with other office bearers welcomed the guests and highlighted the issues confronted by the journalist community of Faisalabad.