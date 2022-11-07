All issues of OPF Valley to be addressed on priority basis: Sajid Turi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi paid a surprise visit to Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Valley Phase 5, Islamabad, and reviewed the ongoing development works there

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi paid a surprise visit to Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Valley Phase 5, Islamabad, and reviewed the ongoing development works there.

He directed that all the issues related to OPF Valley should be resolved on priority basis and the project should be completed as soon at earliest, said a press release here on Monday.

He emphasised that allottees should be given possession of their respective plots without any delay.

Turi said that no further delay would be tolerated in the completion of the project.

He further added that speedy completion of work was a priority, at the same time, there must be no compromise on the quality of work.

Federal Minister for OP&HRD said that solving the problems of overseas Pakistanis on a priority basis and redressing their grievances was the prime responsibility of his ministry.