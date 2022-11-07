UrduPoint.com

All Issues Of OPF Valley To Be Addressed On Priority Basis: Sajid Turi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2022 | 07:06 PM

All issues of OPF Valley to be addressed on priority basis: Sajid Turi

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi paid a surprise visit to Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Valley Phase 5, Islamabad, and reviewed the ongoing development works there

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi paid a surprise visit to Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Valley Phase 5, Islamabad, and reviewed the ongoing development works there.

He directed that all the issues related to OPF Valley should be resolved on priority basis and the project should be completed as soon at earliest, said a press release here on Monday.

He emphasised that allottees should be given possession of their respective plots without any delay.

Turi said that no further delay would be tolerated in the completion of the project.

He further added that speedy completion of work was a priority, at the same time, there must be no compromise on the quality of work.

Federal Minister for OP&HRD said that solving the problems of overseas Pakistanis on a priority basis and redressing their grievances was the prime responsibility of his ministry.

Related Topics

Islamabad Visit Same All

Recent Stories

IK intends to push country to civil war, chaos, un ..

IK intends to push country to civil war, chaos, unrest: Mian Iftikhar

43 seconds ago
 Black marketeers grease the wheels in Central Afri ..

Black marketeers grease the wheels in Central Africa's petrol crisis

45 seconds ago
 China to Hike Gasoline, Diesel Prices for Second T ..

China to Hike Gasoline, Diesel Prices for Second Time in 2 Weeks - National Comm ..

48 seconds ago
 German Foreign Office Confirms EU Working on New I ..

German Foreign Office Confirms EU Working on New Iran Sanctions

50 seconds ago
 Kenya Airways Pilots Continue Strike, Disruptions ..

Kenya Airways Pilots Continue Strike, Disruptions Affected 12,000 Passengers on ..

3 minutes ago
 Biden, Trump rally troops on eve of crucial midter ..

Biden, Trump rally troops on eve of crucial midterms

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.