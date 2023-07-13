Open Menu

All Issues Of Traders To Be Resolve On Priority: Mayor Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2023 | 04:50 PM

All issues of traders to be resolve on priority: Mayor Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Thursday said that efforts would be made to solve the problems of traders by taking all stakeholders into the confidence. He said this while meeting a delegation of Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KSCCI) at his office here.

A delegation of Sukkur Chamber of Commerce, headed by Bilal Khan, met Barrister Arslan Sheikh and apprised him of the problems faced by the traders. The Mayor also assured the businessmen of resolving their problems. He said that the businessmen of Sukkur had an important position in the region's economy, therefore the district administration would resolve their issues on a priority basis.

Related Topics

Arslan Sukkur Chamber Bilal Khan Commerce All

Recent Stories

Commander of Land Forces attends meeting of GCC la ..

Commander of Land Forces attends meeting of GCC land forces commanders

55 minutes ago
 UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises trainin ..

UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises training workshops for school student ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification b ..

DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification based on IWA 42:2022 guidelines

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networki ..

RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networking events

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

2 hours ago
 IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

3 hours ago
Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bha ..

Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bhai in Mardan

3 hours ago
 Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all as ..

Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all aspects of cooperation

3 hours ago
 UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peac ..

UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peace and sustainable development

4 hours ago
 Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educ ..

Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educational tour

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right to Self-Preservation&#039;

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro on Independence Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan