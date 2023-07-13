All issues of traders to be resolve on priority: Mayor Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Thursday said that efforts would be made to solve the problems of traders by taking all stakeholders into the confidence. He said this while meeting a delegation of Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KSCCI) at his office here.

A delegation of Sukkur Chamber of Commerce, headed by Bilal Khan, met Barrister Arslan Sheikh and apprised him of the problems faced by the traders. The Mayor also assured the businessmen of resolving their problems. He said that the businessmen of Sukkur had an important position in the region's economy, therefore the district administration would resolve their issues on a priority basis.