All issues should be discussed in the Parliament and decision should be taken by the elected forces: Usman Khan Kakar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Usman Khan Kakar of Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party while taking part in debate said all issues should be discussed in the Parliament and decision should be taken by the elected forces.

Sitra Ayaz of ANP while taking part in the discussion said India was rubbing salt on wounds of Muslims as they selected August 5 to lay foundation of Ram Mandar on place of centuries old Babri Mosque. She said they were very weak on diplomatic front which needed to be revisited. She suggested that Article 1 should be amended to make Azad Kashmir part of Pakistan.

Javed Abbasi of PML-N said that India abrogated special status of Kashmir with abolition of Article 370 and 35 on August 5, 2019. Paying tribute to Kashmiri for their sacrifices, he said Kashmiri people were under illegal Military siege for the last one year.

He said the world community has also kept complete mum over Indian unabated atrocities on innocent Kashmiris including children and women.

It was high time that all political parties including military leadership should sit together and devise a new strategy in order to resolve Kashmir issue, he said.

Mohsin Aziz of PTI paid tribute to all those Kashmiri youth and women who rendered supreme sacrifices for their struggle to get rid of Indian illegal emancipation.

He said over 70,000 people had been martyred by Indian occupational forces in IIOJK.

He expressed the hope that the new political map of Pakistan issued by the government would change into reality.

Mir Kabeer Muhamamd Shahi of National Party said the genocide of Kashmiri people had been continued for the last 72 years. He said that his party fully supported the Kashmir cause.

He suggested that the Kashmir policy should be revisited and more vibrant to get desirous results.