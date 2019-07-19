All issues with Afghanistan being resolved amicably: Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Shehryar Khan Afridi

Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Shehryar Khan Afridi Friday said all issues with Afghanistan were being resolved amicably and bilateral ties between the two brethren countries were getting strength with each passing day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Shehryar Khan Afridi Friday said all issues with Afghanistan were being resolved amicably and bilateral ties between the two brethren countries were getting strength with each passing day.

Addressing a press conference accompanied by Adviser to Afghan President for National Security Council Sarwar Ahmedzai, the minister said Pakistan was hosting Afghan refugees for more than four decades on humanity basis and wanted their safe repatriation in a respectful manner as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The stability in the whole region was associated with Afghan peace process and Pakistan was playing pivotal role in that regard, he added.

Speaking on the occasion Ahmedzai said he was visiting Pakistan on behalf of Afghan President Ahraf Ghani and expressed gratitude for opening Pakistan's airspace for India-bound Afghan flights.

He lauded the Pakistan government's efforts for ensuring best facilities to refugees at their camps and to resolve their problems in shortest possible time.

Commenting on a recent incident took place during a world cup cricket match between Pakistan and Afghanistan in England, the adviser said it was an act of some individuals (fans) and the Afghan government had nothing to do with it.

Afghan cricket team had performed well in cricket world cup matches with the cricketing assistance by Pakistan which was commendable, he added.

He said enemy was making failed attempts to create hatred among people of both countries but would not successful in their nefarious designs.