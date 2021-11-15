All issues with allied parties to be resolved soon : Ali Muhammad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Monday reassured that before the joint session of parliament reservations regarding electoral reforms from collision parties of government would be removed on priority

Talking to a private news channel, he explained the government would introduce and pass some election reforms relating to the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Ali Muhammad said allies parties will remain with the government even after the elections of 2023 and the conspirators against the government will fail.

He expressed his confidence that all issues with allied parties will soon be resolved.

Replying to a question, he said the anarchistic political designs by the seasonal PDM alliance have come to their logical end.

Replying to another question, he said the government was well-aware of the problems being faced by the conman man and making all-out sincere efforts for their early resolution.

He said that Inflation is not just an issue of Pakistan but is faced globally, adding, overall inflation in Pakistan is less as compared to other countries.