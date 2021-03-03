All issues with CM settled at meeting with PM: Atif Khan

Former senior minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Atif Khan on Wednesday said that difference of opinion and misunderstanding were part of the politics, however these matters could be addressed through mutual consultations and prudent meddling of the party leadership

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Former senior minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Atif Khan on Wednesday said that difference of opinion and misunderstanding were part of the politics, however these matters could be addressed through mutual consultations and prudent meddling of the party leadership.

During the meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said all issues of misunderstanding with the Chief Minister KP have been amicably settled. Imran Khan was the captain of our team and being a player we would play on any position chosen by the team leader, Atif said and added that he would accept every decision of the party leadership.

Talking to media outside the Provincial Assembly building on the occasion of the Senate election, Atif Khan continued that during the meeting the Prime Minister had directed us to set aside all the differences and work as a team for the welfare of the KP people.

Atif said Imran Khan was our leader and during the meeting we did not talk on my ministry or any other post in the KP government.

However, he said any responsibility conferred on him would be discharged with complete dedication and commitment.

He said offers from other political parties for Senate votes was a matter of concern for our politics however we should adopt an attitude and prove through our stance that no one could dare present offers to us.

It was the goal of PTI that Senate elections were held in a transparent manner adding sale of votes was in fact the sale of confidence that people imposed in us through their votes. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government by taking an immediate and punitive action removed its minister after he was featured in a scandalous video clip.

He dispelled the speculations of differences between him and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and said we were part of the same political force and would work jointly for the welfare of people and strengthening of party.