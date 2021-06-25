UrduPoint.com
All Jamia Mosques To Be Solarized Across KP: Akbar Ayub

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 09:40 PM

All Jamia mosques to be solarized across KP: Akbar Ayub

Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Akbar Ayub Khan on Friday informed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly that all Jamia mosques across the province would be solarized phase wise for which Rs. 5 billion allocated for solarization in financial year 2021-22

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Akbar Ayub Khan on Friday informed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly that all Jamia mosques across the province would be solarized phase wise for which Rs. 5 billion allocated for solarization in financial year 2021-22.

Replying to cut motions of the opposition MPAs on the Planning and Development and the Administration Department, the minister said that the solarization of mosques was appreciated by people as now they are getting free electricity.

He said that when PTI government came into power the province contribution was 10 percent in GDP and now it is 15 percent with 40 billion Dollars which is reflecting excellent planning and development by the department concerned.

The minister said that an amount of Rs 2 billion would be spent on development and beautification of provincial metropolitan.

He said that Chief Minster Mahmood Khan today visited chamber of the opposition leader and assured him to give a positive consideration to demands and suggestion of the opposition MPAs in development schemes.

Akbar Ayub said that provincial government on the directive of Chief Minister had decided to compile a digital diary of vehicles in use of various departments and in projects to stop misuse by government officials and elected representatives.

He informed that renovation and repair work in FATA house would be completed in two months after which accommodation would be given to MPAs from merged districts.

