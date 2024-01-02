All KMC hospitals being made functional in the public interest: Mayor Karachi

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that all the hospitals of KMC are being made functional in the public interest

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that all the hospitals of KMC are being made functional in the public interest.

He said this on Tuesday during a visit to the Sarfaraz Rafiqee Shaheed Hospital and while inspecting the ongoing development works on various roads of district South.

He said that he is also meeting with the people related to the medical department, doctors and other people so that KMC hospitals can be run under public-private partnership and good quality treatment facilities can be made available to the citizens, along with improving the medical facilities.

He said that the basic infrastructure of the city is also being improved and after cleaning the sewage line on Musham Ali Road and Nishtar Road near the Garden Police Headquarters, its maintenance and repair work will be completed so that the citizens can get convenience in transportation.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab inspected various parts of Sarfaraz Rafiqee Shaheed Hospital managed by KMC located at New Chali and after meeting the management and staff of the hospital directed to make the hospital fully operational.

Talking about the problems faced by the hospital management, the Mayor Karachi said that all possible measures will be taken to provide better diagnosis and treatment facilities to the patients in Sarfaraz Rafiqee Shaheed Hospital.

He said that hspitals and other medical institutions run by KMC are a ray of hope for the poor and middle class because they get treatment facilities here at a very low cost, while for the same facilities they have to spend a lot of money in private hospitals.

The Mayor Karachi said that there is a need to upgrade KMC hospitals, in this regard public-private partnership method will be adopted to improve these medical institutions and provide treatment facilities to the citizens.

He said that there is a need to increase the medical facilities in terms of the population of Karachi and the People's Party government is trying hard to provide better services to the citizens.

He also directed the administration of Sarfraz Rafique Shaheed Hospital to give suggestions for the improvement of the hospital, in light of which steps will be taken.

The Mayor Karachi while reviewing the development works of roads said that the roads that are being constructed or repaired, the underground sewage system is being repaired first so that the roads constructed are durable and safe from erosion.

He said that there were problems of the sewerage system on Masham Ali Road and Nishtar Road near Garden Police Headquarters, due to which these roads were in bad condition, while this is a dense and commercial area and there is a lot of traffic pressure here. It was necessary to clean the sewer line and restore it before the road construction.

After completing this work, the carpeting will be started and the area will be beautified and improved. He directed the concerned officers to complete the sewer line and road work quickly so that the citizens could be provided with convenience as soon as possible. On this occasion, the Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi and other officers were also in attendance.