All KP schools to be solarized: Faisal Khan Tarakai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Provincial Minister for Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai on Wednesday informed that a program is under consideration to solarize all schools in the province.

During his visit to Nowshera, he highlighted that 831 schools in both settled and merged districts have already been provided with solar energy.

During his visit, Faisal Khan Tarakai formally inaugurated the Government Girls High school in Risalpur Cantonment. He was accompanied by provincial assembly members Mian Muhammad Umar Kakakhel, Zar Alam Khan, and Zulfiqar. The minister also inspected the under-construction Government Girls Primary School, Kabul River and expressed satisfaction with the quality and progress of construction.

Additionally, the minister attended a ceremony organized by the District Education Office Nowshera in connection with March 23 celebrations. Students from Government Primary School Lal Kurti Nowshera Cantt presented special performances. Responding to public demand, the minister directed upgradation of Government Primary School Lal Kurti to middle level.

Addressing the ceremony, Faisal Khan Tarakai shed light on educational reforms implemented over the past year, including second-shift schools, education cards, past and upcoming enrollment campaigns, the recruitment of 16,247 teachers, and the Digital Literacy Project. He reaffirmed the commitment to providing quality education and improving educational institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister further stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department has taken unprecedented steps in the education sector over the past year. These initiatives include the establishment of 37 new primary schools, the upgradation of 54 schools (25 from primary to middle, 13 from middle to high, and 16 from high to higher secondary levels), and the rehabilitation of 113 non-functional schools.

Additionally, 831 schools in both settled and merged districts have been equipped with solar energy, and a program to solarize all schools in the province is under consideration. The construction of 734 new classrooms, the establishment of three new model schools, and scholarships for 32,000 girls in merged districts were also highlighted.

Faisal Khan Tarakai mentioned that Rs130 million has been allocated for free education of students from merged districts in Army Public Schools. As a result of two enrollment campaigns, 1.3 million children have been enrolled in schools. Moreover, 600 community schools for girls and 640 alternate learning centers have been established across the province.

During his visit, the minister also announced the establishment of 45 new double-shift schools, modern training for 3,000 teachers, and registration-based training for 10,985 teachers.