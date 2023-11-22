Open Menu

All Legal Hitches, False Cases Against Nawaz Sharif To Be Removed Soon: Pakistan Muslim League-N Leader, Atta Ullah Tarar

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2023 | 11:47 PM

All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Sharif to be removed soon: Pakistan Muslim League-N leader, Atta Ullah Tarar

Pakistan Muslim League-N leader, Atta Ullah Tarar on Wednesday said that all legal hurdles and political cases against Ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would be removed soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-N leader, Atta Ullah Tarar on Wednesday said that all legal hurdles and political cases against Ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would be removed soon.

"Nawaz Sharif had to face imprisonment due to false cases filed by a rival party regime some time back", he said while talking to a private television channel.

The PML-N will contest the next elections under the guidance and leadership of Nawaz Sharif, he said. The people will vote for PML-N, due to performance and delivery to masses, he said.

We had a track record of development works in Pakistan, he said.

He hoped that PML-N would form the next government to continue the development projects in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, senior leader of PML-N Khurram Dastagir Khan while talking to a news channel said that his party will not disconnect working relationship with PPP. He said that PPP had made some statements against the PML-N but we are not going to break the relationship with them.

