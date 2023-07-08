All machinery activated in Lahore to drain out rainwater: secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Local Government & Community Development Secretary Dr Irshad Ahmad has said that monsoon rains are occurring in various districts of Punjab and the department has activated its machinery for on-time water drainage.

He was chairing a video-link meeting with the chief officers regarding the arrangements made for monsoon rains on Saturday. He noted that the department had taken proactive measures by mobilising its complete machinery for efficient drainage operations.

Across all divisions, including Lahore, a total of 1,245 dewatering sets have actively been functioning. In addition, there are 1,081 tractors, 671 trolleys and 115 jetting machines deployed in the field, he added.

Furthermore, 129 sucker machines and 472 fog machines are actively involved in the drainage operations, while 1,044 spray pumps have been fully activated to tackle heavy rainfall. It is essential to utilise all available resources effectively to drain out water from low-lying areas, he stressed.

Regarding drainage arrangements, Dr Irshad said that the local governments had taken timely action to clean the drains and repair any damaged machinery. These preparations would now play a crucial role in managing the monsoon rains. The chief officers should maintain a close liaison with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority and the district administration to effectively address any emergencies that may arise, he concluded.