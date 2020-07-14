All main rivers continue to flow normal

The Federal Flood Commission has said that all main rivers of Indus River System continue to flow normal and there is "No Flood Situation" in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission has said that all main rivers of Indus River System continue to flow normal and there is "No Flood Situation" in the country.

No significant meteorological situation has been reported by Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore except that Arabian Sea's weak moist currents are penetrating into upper parts of the country up to 3000 feet with weak Seasonal Low lies over Northern Balochistan.

Yesterday's Westerly Wave trough over Kashmir has moved away eastwards. For the ensuing 24 hours isolated wind-thunderstorm/rain is likely over Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore & D G Khan divisions (Punjab), Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D I Khan divisions (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Eastern Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir including upper catchments of all the major rivers.

Mild flows are expected in the Hill Torrents of D G Khan division during the same period as per FFD, Lahore.

No significant rainfall has reported by FFD, Lahore, during past 24 hour except for Shadiwal=15 mm and Gupis & Bagrote= 06 mm (each).

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) is actively monitoring the prevailing monsoon weather and for that purpose its Central Flood Forecasting Division in Lahore is working Round-the-Clock and keeping all concerned fully informed