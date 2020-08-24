All main rivers continue to flow normal: FFC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) Monday said all the major rivers - Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej - are presently flowing in 'Normal Flow Condition' with no riverine flood situation in the country.

According to daily FFC report, the Combined Live Storage of Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma reservoirs is 13.028 MAF (95.69% of existing live storage capacity of 13.614 MAF).

Tarbela and Mangla Reservoirs are at 1544.93 feet and 1238.60 feet respectively (i.e. 5.07 feet and 3.40 feet are below their respective MCL of 1550.00 feet and 1242.00 feet).

Well Marked Monsoon Low earlier over Northwestern Madhya Pradesh (India) lies over southern parts of Rajasthan (India) and its neighbourhood after moving West Northwestwards.

Moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into lower half of Pakistan upto 7000 feet whereas weak moist currents are also penetrating into upper half of Pakistan upto 5000 feet.

Weak Seasonal Low prevails over Western Balochistan besides Westerly Wave trough over Northeastern parts of Iran and its adjoining areas.

Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, has predicted isolated thunderstorm/rain over Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Bahawalpur & D.

G Khan Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand & D.I. Khan Divisions), Sindh (Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Sukkur and Larkana Districts) including upper catchments of all the major Rivers in the next 24 hours.

During the same period, scattered wind-thundershower/rain with isolated Heavy Falls are also expected over Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas, Umar Kot & Sanghar Districts of Sindh and Eastern Balochistan.

In Punjab, as a consequence of above rains, mild flood flows are expected in the Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division.

Further to above, FFD, Lahore, has predicted significant increase in the rainfall activity over Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala & Lahore Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D.I. Khan Divisions) and Kashmir including the upper catchments of Rivers Kabul, Jhelum, Chenab and Ravi after 48 hours.

The expected Widespread/Thunderstorm/Rain with scattered Heavy Falls and isolated Very Heavy Falls over upper catchments of main rivers is likely to enhance the discharges in these rivers from August 26-28.