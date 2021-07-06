All main rivers continue to flow normal: FFC

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers of Indus River System are presently flowing normal.

According to daily FFC report on Tuesday, no rain generating system at present prevails over Pakistan with yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave earlier over Kashmir and adjoining areas has moved away Eastwards (away from the country).

Seasonal Low from the Arabian Sea continues to prevail over Northern Balochistan.

Mainly dry weather is expected over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours as per the prediction of FFD, Lahore.

Nevertheless, isolated thunderstorm/rain may occur over Punjab (Bahawalpur and D.G. Khan Divisions) and Northeastern Balochistan besides over the upper catchments of rivers Indus, Jhelum and Chenab during this period.