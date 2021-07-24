UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Main Rivers Continue To Flow Normal: FFC

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 04:40 PM

All main rivers continue to flow normal: FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers of the Indus River System (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej) continue to flow normal.

According to daily FFC report on Saturday, present Combined Live Storage of three main reservoirs is 6.102 MAF (45.14% of the total Combined Live Storage Capacity of 13.516 MAF).

Yesterday's Well Marked Low Pressure Area over Northwestern Bay of Bengal has moved Northwestwards and lies over Northern Orissa (India) and adjoining Jharkhand (India).

Weak Seasonal Low lies over Northern Balochistan whereas weak moist currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of the country up to 3000 feet.

For the ensuing 24 hours, FFD, Lahore has predicted isolated thunderstorm/rain over Punjab (Lahore, Gujranwala & D.G. Khan Divisions), Sindh and Eastern Balochistan including upper catchments of rivers Chenab & Ravi.

No significant rainfall event has been reported in the country during the past 24 hours except for some areas of Sindh province i.e. Chachro = 35 mm, Diplo = 20 mm and Mithi = 19 mm.

Related Topics

Sindh India Lahore Balochistan Punjab Flood Gujranwala Jhelum Event All From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,507 new COVID-19 cases, 1,455 reco ..

1 hour ago

World Karate Federation discusses debut programme ..

2 hours ago

China provides over 600 mn COVID-19 vaccine doses ..

2 hours ago

ADIHEX, The Game Fair in UK sign promising partner ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Tokyo Olympics: Moving forward, united ..

3 hours ago

Youth’s most favored smartphone Infinix NOTE 10 ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.