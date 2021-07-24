All main rivers continue to flow normal: FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers of the Indus River System (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej) continue to flow normal.

According to daily FFC report on Saturday, present Combined Live Storage of three main reservoirs is 6.102 MAF (45.14% of the total Combined Live Storage Capacity of 13.516 MAF).

Yesterday's Well Marked Low Pressure Area over Northwestern Bay of Bengal has moved Northwestwards and lies over Northern Orissa (India) and adjoining Jharkhand (India).

Weak Seasonal Low lies over Northern Balochistan whereas weak moist currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of the country up to 3000 feet.

For the ensuing 24 hours, FFD, Lahore has predicted isolated thunderstorm/rain over Punjab (Lahore, Gujranwala & D.G. Khan Divisions), Sindh and Eastern Balochistan including upper catchments of rivers Chenab & Ravi.

No significant rainfall event has been reported in the country during the past 24 hours except for some areas of Sindh province i.e. Chachro = 35 mm, Diplo = 20 mm and Mithi = 19 mm.