All Main Rivers Continue To Flow Normal: FFC

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 06:20 PM

All main rivers continue to flow normal: FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that there is no riverine flood situation in the country as all main rivers are continues to flow normal.

As per Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, yesterday's upper air circulation (extension of Monsoon Low in upper air) over Northern Maharashtra (India) has moved Westwards and now prevails over Southern Gujarat (India) & adjoining areas.

Besides this, a weak Seasonal Low prevails over Eastern Balochistan resulting into penetration of Arabian Sea moist currents into upper part of Pakistan upto 5000 feet.

Also yesterday's Westerly Wave trough continues to persist over Northern Afghanistan.

As per the prediction of FFD, Lahore, the prevailing meteorological conditions, over the next 24 hours, may result into scattered wind-thunderstorm/ rain of moderate intensity over D.I. Khan Division (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and D.G. Khan Division (Punjab) with isolated thunderstorm/ rain over the upper catchment of all the major rivers, South-East Sindh, East Balochistan including the rest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

In a Weekly Timeframe (18th July, 2020 to 24th July) FFD Lahore's Rainfall Outlook predicts scattered to widespread wind thunderstorm/ rain with heavy falls at isolated places and very heavy falls at a few places over River Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej upper catchments, North- North East Punjab (including Sargodha, D.G. Khan Divisions) and D.I. Khan Division (KP).

During the period from 19th July, 2020 to 22nd July, 2020 moderate intensity thunderstorm/ rain may occur over the River Jhelum upper catchments besides, over Peshawar, Kohat and Bannu Divisions (KP) and Rawalpindi Division (Punjab).

This may result into increased discharges in Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej (including their associated Nullahs), besides light to moderate flows in hill torrents of D.G. Khan Division (Punjab).

