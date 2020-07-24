UrduPoint.com
All Main Rivers Continue To Flow Normal: FFC

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 12:03 AM

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said at present all main rivers of Indus River System are flowing in "Normal Flow Condition" and there is no riverine flood situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said at present all main rivers of Indus River System are flowing in "Normal Flow Condition" and there is no riverine flood situation.

According to daily FFC report on Thursday, the Combined Live Storage of Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla is 8.132 MAF against Maximum Storage:13.614 MAF.

At present Weak Seasonal Low is persisting over Northern Balochistan with Arabian Sea's weak moist currents penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 3000 feet as reported by the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore.

For the coming 24 hours, isolated thunderstorm/rain over Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Eastern Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and upper catchments of all the major rivers has been predicted by the FFD, Lahore.

Present subdued rainfall activity may likely to continue upto 27th July 2020. However, a fresh wet spell of moderate intensity is expected over the upper half of Pakistan from July 28.

No significant rainfall activity has been reported by FFD, Lahore during the past 24 hour except for Rawalakot= 08 mm.

