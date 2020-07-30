All main rivers continue to flow normal: FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said presently all main rivers are flowing in "Normal Flow Condition" with no riverine flood situation in the country.

According to daily FFC report on Wednesday, less inflows during the current month are being experienced in Tarbela reservoir comparatively due to low temperatures upstream. Its present Elevation is 1462.58 feet as compared to 1525.75 feet and 1511.59 feet of last two years.

IRSA is advised for judicious releases to attain as more storage in Tarbela as possible.

Due to good rains in the upstream catchment areas of river Jhelum, higher inflows of 54,000 cusecs at Mangla have been observed as compared to yesterday's 28,000 cusecs.

Present water level of Mangla reservoir is 1229.10 feet (just 12.90 feet below MCL of 1242.00 feet). Mangla Dam Management Authority is exercising utmost care and vigilance in reservoir operation in coordination with Flood Mitigation Committee (FMC) fully aligned with approved SOPs and Dam Safety Guidelines.

Westerly Wave trough continues to prevail over Northeastern Afghanistan whereas Seasonal Low lies over Northern Balochistan. As per FFD, Lahore, moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 5000 feet.

As per FFD, Lahore, scattered thunderstorm/rain of Moderate Intensity with a few Heavy Falls are expected over Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore & Bahawalpur Divisions of Punjab, Malakand, Hazara & Peshawar Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, besides over the upper catchments of all the major rivers of Indus River System during the next 24 hours.

For the same period isolated thunderstorm/rain is also expected over Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal & D.G. Khan Divisions (Punjab), Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions (KP) and Northeastern Balochistan.