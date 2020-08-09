All main rivers continue to flow normal: FFC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said all main rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) are flowing in "Normal Flow Condition" with no riverine flood situation in the country.

According to daily FFC report on Sunday, water level in Mangla reservoir is at 1232.80 feet leaving behind a storage space of 9.20 feet to attain its maximum conservation level (MCL) of 1242.00 feet.

Heavy rains in various parts of Balochistan during the past 24-36 hours has generated flash flood flows in hill torrents and local nullahs of Districts Khuzdar, Jhal Magsi, Lasbela, Gwadar, Kachhi, Dera Bugti and surroundings areas.

According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan, 70 persons struck in flash flood flows of Mula River in District Khuzdar were rescued by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Khuzdar and Khuzdar Levies.

Flood water also affected about 25-30 villages in District Jhal Magsi. Two levies check posts have reportedly been partially damaged due to flood water in District Dera Bugti.

Severe damages have also been reportedly occurred to a bridge on Coastal Highway in District Gwadar, as reported yesterday. Bibi Nani bridge in District Bolan has also been partially damaged, the traffic flow between Quetta to Jacobabad is suspended.

Flash flood flows affected the traffic movement between Quetta and Jacobabad whereas Sibbi-Kohlu Road remain blocked due to land sliding.

The concerned Provincial and Federal Government organizations are busy in restoring the blocked sections of Highways, whereas PDMA/District Administrations with the help of Pak Army are busy in rescue and relief activities.

Torrential rains continuing since the last 72 hours (August 6, 7 and 8) in various parts of Sindh Province i.e. Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Skrand, Tando Jam and Thatta etc. have caused urban flooding.

PDMA has reported six deaths and partial damages to few houses. PDMA, DDMAs/District Administrations and Pak Army are busy in rescue and relief activities.

Torrential rains in Hill Torrents of Khirther range has generated flash flood flows in Nai Gaj in District Dadu.

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, light to moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 5,000 feet whereas Seasonal Low lies over Northeastern Balochistan. Yesterday's Well Marked Monsoon Low in Arabian Sea has become insignificant while yesterday's Trough of Westerly Wave over Northern parts of Afghanistan lies over Northeastern Afghanistan & adjoining Pakistan.

Under the influence of prevailing weather system, FFD, Lahore, has predicted scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated Heavy Falls over Punjab (Rawalpindi and Gujranwala Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara and D.I. Khan Divisions) and Balochistan (Makran Division) including upper catchments of all major rivers during the next 24 hours.

Isolated thunderstorm/rain may also occur over rest of the Punjab, South and Southeastern Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan during the same period.

As a consequence of predicted weather situation, sharp peaks upto Low to Medium Flood Level in River Jhelum (Inflows at Mangla reservoir) and mild flows in the Hill Torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan Division have also been predicted during the next 72 hours.