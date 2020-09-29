All main rivers continue to flow normal:FFC

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said all main rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) are flowing normal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) ::The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said all main rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) are flowing normal.

According to daily FFC report on Tuesday, actual river flows and reservoir elevations indicates that Tarbela and Mangla reservoirs are at elevation of 1547.80 feet and 1231.25 feet respectively i.e. 2.20 feet and 10.75 feet below their respective Maximum Conservation Levels of 1550.00 feet & 1242.00 feet.

The Combined Live Storage of the country's major reservoirs is 12.513 MAF (91.91 % of the total live storage capacity of 13.614 MAF).

A fresh trough of shallow Westerly Wave lies over Northern parts of Afghanistan whereas weak Seasonal Low lies over Northeastern Balochistan and adjoining areas.

FFD, Lahore has predicted mainly dry weather over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. However, isolated wind-thunderstorm/rain may occur over Rawalpindi Division (Punjab),Peshawar, Bannu & Kohat Divisions (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) including upper catchments of Rivers Indus & Jhelum during the same period.

No significant rainfall event has been reported by FFD, Lahore, in the country during the past 24 hours except for Dir=09 mm, & Drosh=06 mm.