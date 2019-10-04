UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Main Rivers Continue To Flow Normal:FFC

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 03:47 PM

All main rivers continue to flow normal:FFC

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that presently there is no flood situation in the country and all main rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) are flowing normal

ISLAMABAD, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that presently there is no flood situation in the country and all main rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) are flowing normal.

According to daily FFC report on Friday, the combined live storage capacity of three main reservoirs is 10.056 MAF, which is 73.49 % of their total live storage capacity of 13.683 MAF.

Trough of Westerly Wave continues to prevail over Northeastern Afghanistan. Weak Seasonal Low lies over Northern Balochistan with moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into most parts of the country upto 4000 feet.

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, isolated thunderstorm/rain are expected over Punjab (Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore & Sahiwal Divisions) including upper catchments of all the major rivers, besides, scattered thunderstorm/rain over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat & D.I. Khan Divisions), Punjab (Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur & D.G. Khan Divisions), Sindh (Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana & Mirpur Khas Divisions) and Balochistan (Kalat, Zhob, Nasirabad, Quetta,Makran & Sibbi Divisions) during the next 24 hours.

Monsoon activity is likely to decrease significantly from October 6.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Lahore Multan Afghanistan Faisalabad Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Hyderabad Sahiwal Kohat Zhob Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Sukkur Gujranwala Larkana Mirpur Khas Jhelum Kalat Nasirabad October All From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

Recent Stories

'Big dreamer' Naser rockets into athletics limelig ..

49 seconds ago

Barty digs in to set up China Open semi-final agai ..

51 seconds ago

Cuba, Russia agree to enhance infrastructure coope ..

8 minutes ago

Five killed in Ukraine plane crash

8 minutes ago

Ukraine reviews cases into firm linked to Biden's ..

8 minutes ago

UN nuclear watchdog says Iran taking 'step in righ ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.