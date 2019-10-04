All main rivers continue to flow normal:FFC

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that presently there is no flood situation in the country and all main rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) are flowing normal

ISLAMABAD, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that presently there is no flood situation in the country and all main rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) are flowing normal.

According to daily FFC report on Friday, the combined live storage capacity of three main reservoirs is 10.056 MAF, which is 73.49 % of their total live storage capacity of 13.683 MAF.

Trough of Westerly Wave continues to prevail over Northeastern Afghanistan. Weak Seasonal Low lies over Northern Balochistan with moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into most parts of the country upto 4000 feet.

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, isolated thunderstorm/rain are expected over Punjab (Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore & Sahiwal Divisions) including upper catchments of all the major rivers, besides, scattered thunderstorm/rain over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat & D.I. Khan Divisions), Punjab (Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur & D.G. Khan Divisions), Sindh (Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana & Mirpur Khas Divisions) and Balochistan (Kalat, Zhob, Nasirabad, Quetta,Makran & Sibbi Divisions) during the next 24 hours.

Monsoon activity is likely to decrease significantly from October 6.