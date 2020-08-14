All main rivers continue to run normal

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said all main rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej) are flowing with "Normal Flow Condition".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said all main rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej) are flowing with "Normal Flow Condition".

According to daily FFC report, Tarbela Reservoir has attained water level of 1518.54 feet i.e. 31.46 feet below its Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1550.00 feet, whereas Mangla Reservoir is at an elevation of 1234.90 feet (7.10 feet below its MCL of 1242.00 feet). The twin cities of Islamabad- Rawalpindi experienced heavy downpour during the last 06 hours (0320 - 0900 hours) which generated high flood flows in Lai Nullah.

The nullah attained 18.40 feet gauge level (Alert Position) at Kattarian Bridge at 0510 hours and 14.00 feet gauge level (prealert level position) at Gawalmandi Bridge at 0530 hours this morning. However, rainfall has stopped and the situation has become normal. The trough of Westerly Wave yesterday over Northern parts of Afghanistan lies over Northern parts of Pakistan with Seasonal Low lying over Northern Balochistan.

A Monsoon Low has developed over North-western Bay of Bengal. The moist currents from Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 7000 feet.

FFD, Lahore, has predicted scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls over Rawalpindi & Gujranwala Divisions (Punjab) and Bannu, Kohat & D.I. Khan Divisions (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) including the upper catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej during the next 24 hours.

Isolated thunderstorm/rain may also occur over Punjab (Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur & D.G. Khan Divisions), South & South-eastern Sindh, rest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and North-eastern Balochistan besides the upper catchment of River Indus during the same period.