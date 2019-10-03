UrduPoint.com
All Main Rivers Flow Normal: Federal Flood Commission (FFC)

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 05:29 PM

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing normal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing normal.

According to daily FFC report on Thursday, the combined live storage capacity of three main reservoirs is 10.113 MAF , which is 73.91 per cent of their total live storage capacity of 13.683 MAF.

Trough of Westerly Wave earlier over Northern parts of Afghanistan has moved Eastwards and lies over Northeastern Afghanistan.

Weak Seasonal Low lies over Northern Balochistan with moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 4000 feet.

Scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls are expected over most parts of the country except Northwestern Balochistan, besides over upper catchments of all major rivers during the next 24 hours.

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls are expected over Hill Torrents of DG Khan Division besidesover upper catchments of all major rivers up to October 5. The flows are likely to increase in the tributaries of Kabul River and Hill Torrents of D.G Khan Division during that period.

