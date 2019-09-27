UrduPoint.com
All Main Rivers Flow Normal: Federal Flood Commission (FFC)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 03:18 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that there is no flood situation in any of the main rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej and their tributaries.

According to daily FFC report on Friday, three main reservoirs are maintaining 76.09 per cent of their total combined live storage capacity.

Weak Seasonal Low lies over Northeastern Balochistan and it's trough is extending Northeastwards. Trough of Westerly Wave continues to prevail over Northeastern Afghanistan. Moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 5000 feet.

Scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls are expected over Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Lahore Divisions of Punjab Province and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including upper catchments of all the major rivers, besides, isolated thunderstorm/ rain over Faisalabad and Sargodha Divisions including Southern and Southeastern Sindh during the next 24 hours.

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, has predicted wind-thunderstorm/rain at scattered places, heavy falls at isolated places over Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Multan & D.G. Khan Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Southern and Southeastern Sindh including upper catchments of all the major rivers, besides, isolated rain over Eastern Balochistan during the next 48 hours.

Heavy falls may generate flash flood flows in hill torrents of Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and DG Khan Divisions including Azad Jammu & Kashmir, while urban flooding may occur in Districts Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore & Faisalabad during the said period.

