All main rivers flow normal: FFC

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej) are flowing with "Normal Flow Condition".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej) are flowing with "Normal Flow Condition".

According to daily FFC report issued on Monday, Tarbela Reservoir is at an elevation of 1530.93 feet (i.e. 19.07 feet below its Maximum Conservation Level of 1550.00 feet ) whereas Mangla Reservoir is at an elevation of 1235.95 feet (i.e. 6.05 feet below its Maximum Conservation Level of 1242.00 feet).

According to FFD, Lahore, trough of Westerly Wave earlier over North-Eastern parts of Iran lies over Northern parts of Afghanistan. Yesterday's Well Marked Monsoon Low over Jharkhand (India) has moved Westwards and weaken into Monsoon Low.

Its present location is Northern Chhattisgarh (India) and is likely to be further weakened. Weak moist currents from Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 5000 feet whereas Seasonal Low continues to prevail over Northeastern Balochistan.

FFD, Lahore, has predicted scattered thunderstorm/rain over Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala & Lahore Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara & Peshawar Divisions) and South-eastern Sindh including upper catchments of all main rivers during the next 24 hours.

Isolated thunderstorm/ rain may also occur over Sargodha, Bahawalpur & D.G. Khan Divisions of the Punjab, Bannu, Kohat & D.I. Khan Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northeastern Balochistan during the same period.

Scattered to wide spread thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls, few very heavy falls and one or two extremely heavy falls have been predicted by FFD, to occur over upper catchments of Rivers Indus, Kabul, Jhelum, Chenab & Ravi during the next 72 hours.

As a result, discharges are likely to increase in Rivers Indus, Kabul, Jhelum, Chenab & Ravi including their tributaries i.e. local nullahs.