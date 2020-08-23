UrduPoint.com
All Main Rivers Flow Normal: FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said at present there is no riverine flood situation in the country and all main rivers of Indus River system (IRS) are flowing normal.

According to daily FFC report on Sunday, the discharges of main rivers indicates that storage space of 7.07 feet and 3.65 feet is left in Tarbela and Mangla reservoirs to fill upto their respective Maximum Conservation Level of 1550.00 feet and 1242.00 feet respectively. Yesterday's Well Marked Monsoon Low over Central Madhya Pradesh (India) lies over Northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas of India.

A fresh trough of Westerly Wave is lying over Northern parts of Iran with weak Seasonal Low over Western Balochistan.

As a result moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating into lower half of Pakistan upto 7000 feet. Weak moist currents from both sources are also penetrating into upper half of the country upto 5000 feet.

For the ensuing 24 hours, FFD, Lahore has predicted isolated thunderstorm/rain over Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore & D.G. Khan Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (D.I. Khan Division) including upper catchments of all the major rivers of IRS.

During the same period, scattered wind-thundershower/rain with isolated heavy falls may occur over Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, Umer Kot, Sanghar, Sukkur and Larkana Districts of Sindh, Eastern Balochistan and Bahawalpur Division of Punjab.

Mild flows in the Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division and low flood in River Ravi at Balloki Headworks is expected during the next 24 hours.

However, no significant increase in flood flow in Chenab River at Marala Barrage (RIM station) is expected during the next 2-3 days.

