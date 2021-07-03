All main rivers flow normal: FFC

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) are flowing normal with no riverine flood situation in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) are flowing normal with no riverine flood situation in the country.

According to daily FFC report on Saturday, the Combined Live Storage capacity of Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma reservoirs is 2.764 MAF which is 20.45% of the total Combined Live Storage capacity of 13.516 MAF.

Yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave over Northeastern Afghanistan and adjoining areas lies over Northern parts of the country.

Seasonal Low lies over Northeastern Balochistan and its trough is extending towards Northwards.

For the ensuing 24-hours, Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore has predicted scattered thunderstorm/rain of light to moderate intensity over the upper catchments of all main rivers besides dust thunderstorm/rain of light to moderate intensity at scattered places over Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northeastern Balochistan.