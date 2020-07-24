All main rivers flow normal: FFC

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said all the main rivers of Indus Basin are continued to run normal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said all the main rivers of Indus Basin are continued to run normal.

According to daily FFC report on Friday, water level in Tarbela reservoir is 1459.98 feet compared to 1504.94 feet of 2019 (44.96 feet below). Its present storage is 1.602 MAF (26.80 % of total storage). 3. In Mangla reservoir storage space of just 13.30 feet is left (its Maximum Conservation Level is 1242.00 feet ).

Considering this, the Mangla Dam Management, Flood Mitigation Committee, IRSA and FFD, Lahore, are advised to strictly ensure round-the-clock monitoring and utmost vigilance in view of safety of dam and real time dissemination of early warning of any abnormal inflows to the Flood Management Authorities and to the local populations in the downstream areas.

Presently moist currents from Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 4000 feet with Seasonal Low lies over Northern Balochistan.

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore a shallow trough of Westerly Wave lies over Northeastern Afghanistan. Scattered thunderstorm/rain of light to moderate intensity may occur over Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeastern Balochistan and over the upper catchments of rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej during the next 24 hours.

Isolated thunderstorm/rain may also occur over Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore & D.G. Khan Divisions (Punjab) and Peshawar (KP), besides, over upper catchment of river Indus during the same period as per FFD, Lahore.

A fresh wet spell of moderate intensity rains with few Heavy Falls is expected over the upper half of the Pakistan from July 29, 2020 which may result into light to moderate flows in the Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division.