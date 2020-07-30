UrduPoint.com
All Main Rivers Flow Normal: FFC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) Thursday said all main rivers including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej continue to flow normal.

According to daily FFC report, current level of Tarbela reservoir is 1462.58 feet. It has 87.42 feet storage space is still available. Mangla reservoir at present has 12.70 feet storage space available.

At present moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 5000 feet with Seasonal Low continues to prevail over Northern Balochistan as reported by Flood Forecasting Division,(FFD) Lahore. Westerly Wave trough earlier over Northeastern Afghanistan today lies over Northern parts of Pakistan.

The FFD, Lahore has predicted scattered thunderstorm/rain of Moderate Intensity with a few heavy falls over Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, & Lahore Divisions of Punjab and Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including upper catchments of all the major rivers of Indus River System during the next 24 hours.

Isolated thunderstorm/rain is also expected over Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan & D.G. Khan Divisions (Punjab) and Northeastern Balochistan during the same period. FFD, Lahore, has predicted sharp peaks upto Medium Flood in River Jhelum upstream Mangla sometime during the next 48 hours.

