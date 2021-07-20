All main rivers flow normal:FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) are flowing normal.

According to daily FFC report on Tuesday, owing to good rains in the upper catchments of rivers Indus, Jhelum & Chenab, reservoirs storages have much increased. The combined live storage of Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla reservoirs has risen to 4.697 MAF (34.75% of 13.516 MAF).

Marked Seasonal Low presently lies over Northeastern Balochistan with its trough extending Northwards. Strong moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 7000 feet. Yesterday's trough (lowest point) of strong Westerly Wave over Northern parts of the country today lies over Kashmir and adjoining areas.

For the ensuing 24 hours, Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore has predicted scattered to fairly widespread thunderstorm/ rain with Heavy Falls at isolated places, Very Heavy Falls at one or two places of Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala & Lahore Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including upper catchments of all the main rivers. Scattered thunderstorm/ rain of Moderate Intensity with isolated Heavy Falls may also occur over Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur & D.G. Khan Divisions of Punjab Province during the same period.