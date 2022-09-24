All main rivers flow normal:FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that Rivers Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej are all currently running normal.

According to daily FFC report on Saturday, since August 28, Tarbela Reservoir is being maintained at its Maximum Conservation Level of 1550.00 feet while Mangla Reservoir is at 1191.70 feet against its Maximum Conservation Level (1242.00 feet).

Three main reservoirs (Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma) have a combined live storage capacity of 9.899 MAF (73.54% of total 13.461 MAF).

According to FFD, Lahore, yesterday's low pressure area over Northwestern Madhya Pradesh (India) lies over Northeastern parts of Rajasthan and adjoining areas. Yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave over Northern parts of Afghanistan lies over Northeastern parts of Afghanistan whereas weak seasonal low continues to prevail over Western Balochistan.

Moderate moist currents both from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 5,000 feet.

Upper catchments of Eastern Rivers (Sutlej & Ravi) besides River Chenab are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rains during the next 24-48 hours. Widespread wind thunderstorm/rain of heavy intensity with scattered very heavy falls are also expected over the upper catchment of "River Sutlej" while there is a likelihood of scattered thunderstorm/ rain of moderate intensity over upper catchments of "Rivers Chenab & Ravi" during the next 24 hours.

The scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity may also occur over Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore & Faisalabad Divisions of Punjab and Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D.I. Khan Divisions ofKhyber Pakhtunkhwa including upper catchments of "Rivers Indus & Jhelum" during the same period.