All Main Rivers Flow Normal:FFC

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

All main rivers flow normal:FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) Wednesday said that at present, there is no riverine flood situation in the country as all the main rivers are flowing normal.

According to daily FFC report ,Tarbela Reservoir is at an elevation of 1510.20 feet (39.80 feet below its Maximum Conservation Level of 1550.00 feet ). Its present storage is 3.841 MAF (64.23% of total storage of 5.980 MAF). Storage space of just 7.75 feet is left in Mangla reservoir (water level is 1234.25 feet against its Maximum Conservation Level of 1242.00 feet).

As per Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, weak moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 3000 feet with Seasonal Low presently prevailing over North-eastern Balochistan.

Trough of Westerly Wave earlier over Kashmir and adjoining areas of Pakistan has moved away Eastwards (away from Pakistan).

As predicted by FFD, Lahore, the current weather system may result into isolated thunderstorm/rain over Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha & BahawalpurDivisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Eastern Balochistan including the upper catchments of all mainrivers during the next 24 hours.

