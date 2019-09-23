All main rivers flowing normal: FFC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers of the country including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing normal.

According to daily FFC report on Monday present combined live storage of three main reservoirs (Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla) is 10.881 MAF which is 79.52 % of their total storage capacity.

Yesterday's well marked low over Northeastern Arabian Sea has intensified and converted into Cyclonic Storm (Hikka) and lies over Northeastern Arabian Sea and adjoining East central Arabian Sea (Latitude: 20.5� & Longitude: 66.2�) i.e. 430 km South-Southwest of Karachi.

Seasonal low from the Arabian Sea at present prevails over Balochistan.

Weak moist currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 4000 feet.

Mainly dry weather is expected over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. Nevertheless, isolated thunderstorm/ rain is expected over Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore & Faisalabad Divisions of Punjab, Malakand, Hazara, Bannu, Kohat & Peshawar Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Southeastern Sindh including the upper catchments of all major rivers (except upper Indus) during the same period.

No significant rainfall event has been reported during the past 24 hours except for Barnala 18 mm.