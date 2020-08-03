UrduPoint.com
All Main Rivers Flowing Normal:FFC

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said all main rivers of Indus River System (IRS) across the basin are flowing normal and there is no riverine flood situation in the country.

According to daily FFC report on Monday, a Monsoon Low is likely to develop over North Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours.

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore, Southern parts of Pakistan may come under its impact from 6 th to 8 th August 2020.

Like-wise yesterday's moist currents from the Arabian Sea continues to penetrate into the upper parts of the Pakistan upto 3000 feet with Seasonal Low lying over Northeastern Balochistan.

At present there is not impact of Westerly Wave trough on Pakistan which has moved away Eastwards. Under the influence of current meteorological conditions over Pakistan, isolated thunderstorm/rain has been predicted by the FFD, Lahore for the succeeding 24 hours over Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore & D.G. Khan Divisions of Punjab, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northeastern Balochistan including upper catchments of all the major rivers of IRS.

