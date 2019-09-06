UrduPoint.com
All Main Rivers Flowing Normally

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 05:08 PM

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that presently, all main rivers are flowing normal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that presently, all main rivers are flowing normal.

According to daily FFC report on Friday, Tarbela Dam continues to maintain maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet since 20th August 2019.

Mangla Dam has still a space of 20.20 feet available with present elevation of 1221.80 feet.

Thursday's monsoon low still persists over Orissa (India) whereas Seasonal Low continues to prevail over Balochistan. Westerly Wave Trough from the Mediterranean lies over Northern parts of Pakistan.

As a consequence of present meteorological situation, moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 5000 feet.

Under the influence of present weather system, Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore has predicted, scattered thunderstorm/rain with one or two heavy falls over Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala & Sargodha Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar & Kohat Divisions)including over the upper catchments of all major rivers during the next 24 hours.

Isolated thunderstorm/rain may also occur over Punjab (Lahore, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur & D.G. Khan Divisions), Southeastern Sindh and Eastern Balochistan during the same period.

