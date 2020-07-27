All main rivers of Indus River System run normal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said all main rivers of Indus River System are presently flowing in "Normal Flow Condition".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said all main rivers of Indus River System are presently flowing in "Normal Flow Condition".

According to daily FFC report on Monday, water storage level in Tarbela reservoir is 1459.22 feet (which is respectively 58.53 feet and 44.37 feet below compared to its water storage level of 2019 and 2018).

Mangla reservoir is at elevation of 1228.80 feet (13.20 feet below its MCL: 1242.00 feet).

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, has reported incursion of moist currents from the Arabian Sea into upper parts of Pakistan upto 4000 feet with Seasonal Low prevailing over Northern Balochistan.

Yesterday's Westerly Wave trough over Northern parts of Pakistan has moved away Eastwards, with a fresh trough of Westerly Wave presently prevailing over Northern parts of Afghanistan.

Cyclonic Circulation (extension of monsoon low) yesterday reported over East Central Arabian Sea has now become insignificant for Pakistan.

For the ensuing 24 hour, FFD, Lahore, predicted scattered thunderstorm/ rain of Light to Moderate Intensity over Hazara Division (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and upper catchments of major rivers except River Indus. During the same period isolated thunderstorm/ rain may also occur over Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore & D.G. Khan Divisions (Punjab), Malakand & D.I. Khan Divisions (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Southern Sindh, coastal areas of Balochistan and over upper catchment of River Indus. Fresh wet spell of Moderate Intensity with few Heavy Falls is expected from 30th July 2020.