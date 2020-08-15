UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Main Rivers Run Normal: FFC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 06:19 PM

All main rivers run normal: FFC

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) Saturday said that all main rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej) are flowing with "Normal Flow Condition".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) Saturday said that all main rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej) are flowing with "Normal Flow Condition".

According to FFC report , Tarbela Reservoir has attained water level of 1522.46 feet i.e. 27.54 feet below its Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1550.00 feet whereas Mangla Reservoir is at an elevation of 1235.30 feet (6.70 feet below its MCL of 1242.00 feet). According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave over Northern parts of Pakistan has moved Eastwards whereas Seasonal Low continues to prevail over Northern Balochistan.

Yesterday's Monsoon Low over North-western Bay of Bengal remained stationary and intensified into a Well-Marked Low.

Weak moist currents from Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of country upto 3000 feet.

FFD, Lahore, has predicted isolated thunderstorm/rain over Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Bahawalpur & D.G. Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Bannu, Kohat & D.I. Khan Divisions), South & South-eastern Sindh and North-eastern Balochistan including the upper catchments of Rivers Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Bannu Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Water Kohat Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Jhelum All From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts further 77,640 COVID-19 t ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler to address SIARA 2020 during TBHF li ..

51 minutes ago

Muharram gives message of steadfastness , patience ..

1 minute ago

Completion rate of model bus stations at Al Satwa, ..

2 hours ago

Father arrested for selling daughters

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 3 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.