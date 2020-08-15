All main rivers run normal: FFC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) Saturday said that all main rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej) are flowing with "Normal Flow Condition".

According to FFC report , Tarbela Reservoir has attained water level of 1522.46 feet i.e. 27.54 feet below its Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1550.00 feet whereas Mangla Reservoir is at an elevation of 1235.30 feet (6.70 feet below its MCL of 1242.00 feet). According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave over Northern parts of Pakistan has moved Eastwards whereas Seasonal Low continues to prevail over Northern Balochistan.

Yesterday's Monsoon Low over North-western Bay of Bengal remained stationary and intensified into a Well-Marked Low.

Weak moist currents from Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of country upto 3000 feet.

FFD, Lahore, has predicted isolated thunderstorm/rain over Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Bahawalpur & D.G. Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Bannu, Kohat & D.I. Khan Divisions), South & South-eastern Sindh and North-eastern Balochistan including the upper catchments of Rivers Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej during the next 24 hours.