All Main Rivers Run Normal: FFC

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

All main rivers run normal: FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) Wednesday said presently, there is no riverine flood situation in the country with all main rivers flowing normal.

According to daily FFC report, Tarbela and Mangla Reservoirs are presently 3.50 feet and 3.10 feet below their respective maximum conservation levels (MCLs) of 1550.00 feet & 1242.00 feet.

Well Marked Monsoon Low over southern parts of Rajasthan (India) and its neighbourhood is remained stationary with another fresh Monsoon Low has developed over Northern Bay of Bengal (India).

Besides this, Weak Seasonal Low continues to prevail over Western Balochistan with Westerly Wave trough prevailing over Northeastern parts of Afghanistan. At present moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into lower half of Pakistan (upto 7000 feet) and into the upper half of the country (upto 5000 feet) with likelihood of their intensification.

Scattered thunderstorm/rain over Rawalpindi, & Gujranwala Divisions (Punjab), Malakand & D.I. Khan Divisions (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Kashmir including upper catchments of all the major rivers are expected during the next 24 hours.

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore has predicted scattered wind-thundershower/rain with isolated Heavy Falls over Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Thatta, Badin, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot & Sanghar Districts of Sindh, Eastern Balochistan, in addition to isolated thunderstorm/rain over Lahore, Sargodha, Bahawalpur & D.G. Khan Divisions (Punjab), and Sukkur & Larkana Districts (Sindh) for the said period.

Widespread rain/wind-thundershowers with few Heavy to Very Heavy Falls are expected over Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan & Kashmir including the upper catchments of Rivers Kabul, Jhelum, Chenab & Ravi resulting into increase in discharges of Rivers Kabul, Chenab & Ravi including their tributaries/ local nullahs during August 26-28.

FFD, Lahore, has reported further that due to possible convergence of Southeasterly from Bay of Bengal and Southwesterly from Arabian Sea over the upper catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab & Ravi, it is very likely that Category-I Flood (Range: 300,000 cusecs to 500,000 cusecs) situation may arise in River Jhelum (inflow at MANGLA).

