All main rivers run normal: FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that at present, there is "no flood situation" in the country and all main rivers of Indus River System are discharging "normal flows".

According to daily FFC report on Monday water availability owing to healthy reservoir position is quite prominent.

Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla reservoirs cumulatively have attained a storage of 7.780 MAF (57.15% of total 13.614 MAF) against 4.002 MAF (29.40% of total 13.614 MAF) of July 13, 2019.

Trough of Westerly Wave earlier over Northern parts of Pakistan presently lies over Kashmir and adjoining areas with weak Seasonal Low over Northeastern Balochistan.

Moist currents generated from the Arabian Sea are penetrating upto 4000 feet into the upper parts of Pakistan.

Isolated wind thunderstorm/ rain may occur over Punjab (Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Multan & D.G. Khan Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions), Eastern Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir besides over the upper catchments of all the major rivers during the next 24 hours.

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore has also predicted mild flows in the Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division and Nullahs of Eastern Balochistan during the same next 24 hours.

Some good rains have been reported by FFD, Lahore in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and AJ&K.