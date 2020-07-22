UrduPoint.com
All Main Rivers Run Normal: FFC

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 09:24 PM

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that presently all main rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej) are flowing normal right from respective catchments upto Kotri Barrage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that presently all main rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej) are flowing normal right from respective catchments upto Kotri Barrage.

According to daily FFC report on Wednesday water level in Mangla reservoir is appreciably higher compared to last year (1227.85 feet Vs 1175.40 feet). River Jhelum at Mangla upstream experienced a peak inflow close to Medium Flood (107,000 cusecs) at 1200 hours yesterday. As reported by Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, presently Arabian Sea's weak moist currents are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 3000 feet with Seasonal Low continues to prevail over Northern Balochistan.

Trough of Westerly Wave earlier over Northern parts of the country has moved Eastwards, thus its impact on Pakistan is reduced.

For the ensuing 24 hours, isolated thunderstorm/ rain may occur over Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Eastern Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and upper catchments of all the major rivers, besides, mild flows in the Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division are expected.

