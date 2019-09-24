UrduPoint.com
All Main Rivers Run Normal:FFC

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 02:24 PM

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers of the country including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing normal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers of the country including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing normal.

According to daily FFC report on Tuesday, present combined live storage of three main reservoirs (Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla) is10.738 MAF which is 78.48 % of their total storage capacity.

Yesterday's Cyclonic Storm (Hikka) over Northeastern Arabian Sea and adjoining East central Arabian Sea has moved Westwards and also intensified into very severe cyclonic storm and lies over Northwestern Arabian Sea i.e. 820 km West-Southwest of Karachi.

At present weak seasonal low lies over Balochistan with moist currents from Bay of Bengal penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 5000 feet.

During the ensuing 24 hours, scattered thunderstorm/rain is expected over Southern and Southeastern Sindh besides isolated thunderstorm/ rain over the upper catchments of all major rivers including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala & Lahore divisions of Punjab province and Malakand, Hazara & Peshawar divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

There is no other significant reportable rainfall event except for 61 mm in Barnala, 22 mm in Karachi and 11 mm in Kotli .

