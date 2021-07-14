All main rivers run to flow normal: FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that at present all main rivers of the Indus River System (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi,Sutlej) are flowing with normal discharges.

According to daily FFC report on Wednesday owing to good rains, reservoirs storages have improved. Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla reservoir at present jointly stand at 3.54 MAF.

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, moderate moist currents from Bay of Bengal (India) are penetrating into upper parts of the country up to 5000 feet with Monsoon low-pressure area prevailing over Southern Chattisgarh (India).

Yesterday's upper circulation over Gujrat (India) is now prevailing over South of Karachi in Arabian Sea.

Further, trough of Westerly Wave continues to prevail over Kashmir and adjoining areas and Seasonal Low over Northern Balochistan.

For the ensuing 24 hours, scattered thunderstorm/rain of light to moderate intensity have been predicted by FFD, Lahore, over Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore & Faisalabad Divisions), Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions) and Balochistan including the upper catchments of all the major rivers.

Further to this, scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated Heavy Falls may also occur over D.G. Khan Division including isolated thunderstorm/rain over Sahiwal & Multan Divisions of the Punjab Province during the same period.