All Main Rivers To Flow Normal: FFC

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 03:33 PM

All main rivers to flow normal: FFC

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that there is no flood situation in the country and all main rivers including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing normal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that there is no flood situation in the country and all main rivers including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing normal.

According to daily FFC report on Wednesday, the combined live storage capacity of three main reservoirs is 10.198 MAF, which is 74.53 % of their total live storage capacity of 13.683 MAF.

Yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave lies over Northern parts of Afghanistan. Weak Seasonal Low lies over Northwestern Balochistan with moist currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 3000 feet.

Scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls are expected over most parts of the country including upper catchments of all major rivers except Northwestern Balochistan and Southern Sindh during the next 24 hours.

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, has predicted, wind-thunderstorm/rain at scattered places with heavy falls at isolated places over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Northern Sindh and Balochistan (except Northwestern Balochistan) including upper catchments of all the major rivers up to October 5.

The flows are likely to increase in the Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division and tributaries of River Kabul during the said period.

