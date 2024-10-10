All major political parties signed CoD: Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that all major political parties have signed the charter of democracy (CoD). Constitutional amendment would be made with the consensus of the political parties, he said while talking to a private television channel

In reply to a question about constitutional courts, he said, there was also a proposal to establish a constitutional bench.

To another question, he said constitutional amendment and legal reforms would be made to strengthen the judicial system and provide speedy

justice to people.