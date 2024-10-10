All Major Political Parties Signed CoD: Asif
Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2024 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that all major political parties have signed the charter of democracy (CoD). Constitutional amendment would be made with the consensus of the political parties, he said while talking to a private television channel
In reply to a question about constitutional courts, he said, there was also a proposal to establish a constitutional bench.
To another question, he said constitutional amendment and legal reforms would be made to strengthen the judicial system and provide speedy
justice to people.
Recent Stories
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Notorious criminal injured by accomplices' fire"1 minute ago
-
4 killed in Jamshoro traffic accident21 minutes ago
-
Gwadar University, ANF hold awareness session on drug prevention31 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to provide investor friendly environment to businessmen: Minister41 minutes ago
-
AJK Govt allocates Rs 71 billion for supply of electricity, flour on subsidized rates41 minutes ago
-
IHC cancels Bushra Bibi's bail hearing due to judge unavailability51 minutes ago
-
PML-N leader alleges PTI fabricates controversies under external influence51 minutes ago
-
SHEC delegation visits SAU, reviews progress of institution51 minutes ago
-
Legal reforms vital to strengthen judicial system: Rana Ihsan1 hour ago
-
Stern actions, several buildings sealed after dengue larvae found1 hour ago
-
Hyderabad: Anti-Polio vaccination campaign to begin from October 281 hour ago
-
Sindh Agri-minister for ensuring provision of quality seeds to farmers1 hour ago