All major rivers continue to flow normal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said presently all main rivers including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing normal.

According to daily FFC report on Thursday,Tarbela Dam continues to maintain Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1550 feet since 20th August 2019 whereas Mangla Dam is at an elevation of 1219.15 feet.

The combined live storage capacity of Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla reservoirs is 11.948 MAF (87.32% of existing storage capacity).

Yesterday's monsoon low over Western Rajasthan (India) lies over Eastern parts of Sindh province and it is likely to weaken. Trough of Westerly Wave continues to prevail over Northwestern Afghanistan whereas Seasonal low lies over Western Balochistan.

Moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal are penetrating into southern parts of the country up to 10,000 feet, while weak moist currents from Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal are also penetrating into sub-mountainous areas of Punjab and Kashmir upto 4,000 feet.

Under the influence of prevailing weather system, scattered to widespread thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy fall is expected over Sindh Province (Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Karachi, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad & Sukkur Divisions) and Eastern Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

Isolated thunderstorm/rain may also occur over upper catchments of all the major rivers including Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur & D.G. Khan Divisions) and Malakand, Hazara & D.I. Khan Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the same period.

Urban Flooding of Moderate to Heavy intensity is expected in Karachi & HyderabadDivisions of Sindh Province and also in local nullahs of Eastern Balochistan. Rainfall activity over Sindh & Balochistan is likely to decrease during the next 48 hours.

