All major rivers continue to flow normal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission ( FFC ) has said that presently, all main rivers are flowing normal.

According to daily FFC report on Tuesday, Tarbela Dam continues to maintain maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet since 20th August 2019 whereas Mangla Dam is at an elevation of 1221.00 feet i.e. 21.00 feet below its maximum conservation level of 1242.00 feet.

Yesterday's monsoon low still persists over North Bay of Bengal. A fresh trough of Westerly Wave lies over Northern parts of Afghanistan.

Weak Seasonal Low continues to prevail over Northern Balochistan. Weak moist currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 3000 feet.

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, isolated thunderstorm/rain is expected over the upper catchments of all major rivers including Punjab (Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur & D.G. Khan Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand & Hazara Divisions) during the next 24 hours.